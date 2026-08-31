Mohammad Rizwan And Imam-ul-Haq 'Dropped' From Pakistan Test Squad, Likely To Return Home Ahead Of ENG Vs PAK 3rd Test

Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq are reportedly set to return home after Pakistan's poor start to the England Test series. | X

Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq are reportedly set to return to Pakistan after the national team suffered heavy defeats in the first two Tests against England. Several reports have claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is making major changes to the squad ahead of the third and final Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

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Six players are reportedly being called up with Saim Ayub, Arafat Minhas and Abdullah Fazal among those expected to join the squad. The PCB has not yet formally announced the complete list of changes.

Pakistan's problems arises after England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. England won the first Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs before beating Pakistan by 194 runs at Lord's.

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The second defeat exposed Pakistan's batting problems once again as the visitors were dismissed for 110 in their first innings and 194 in their second innings.

Rizwan has struggled for runs across the two Tests. At Headingley, the Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman scored 12 in the first innings and 41 in the second. His returns were even lower at Lord's, where he made seven in the first innings and only one in the second. Rizwan therefore scored 61 runs across four innings in the first two Tests.

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Imam has had a different problem after suffering a calf injury at Lord's. The PCB confirmed that Imam-ul-Haq sustained a strain to his left calf muscle while fielding on the opening day of the second Test. Scans later showed a low-grade calf strain and the opener was receiving treatment under the supervision of Pakistan's medical team.

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Imam did not bat in either innings at Lord's and was officially listed as "Absent Hurt" in the scorecard. Pakistan were bowled out for 110 in their first innings with Mohammad Rizwan scoring seven. In the second innings, Rizwan made only one while Imam again did not bat. Pakistan were dismissed for 194, despite Saud Shakeel's fighting 97.

The circumstances surrounding Imam's injury have since gave rise to a fresh controversy. Reports say the PCB could conduct an inquiry into the injury, while some former cricketers have questioned the nature of the problem after Imam was seen practising during the Test.

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However, the PCB has officially confirmed that the batter suffered a low-grade calf strain. Therefore, any suggestion that the injury was not genuine remains a reported allegation and has not been established as fact.

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Imam had also struggled to make a major impact in the first Test at Headingley. He scored 42 in Pakistan's first innings but was dismissed for a duck in the second. Pakistan were bowled out for 171 and 135 respectively as England completed an innings victory. The result gave England a 1-0 lead before the teams moved to Lord's.

The reported decision to make changes has come after another poor batting performance at Lord's. Pakistan were chasing 389 for victory but lost wickets regularly.

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Saud Shakeel provided the only major resistance with his 97, while Ollie Robinson finished with eight wickets in the match. England's victory by 194 runs sealed the Test series with one match still to play.

Reports have also suggested that Saim Ayub, Arafat Minhas and Abdullah Fazal are among the players being called up for the Birmingham Test. The reported changes are aimed at strengthening Pakistan's batting options after the team's struggles in the first two matches. Further names and the final squad are expected to be confirmed by the PCB.

There could also be a change in the team's management for the final Test. Reports have claimed that white-ball head coach Mike Hesson could take charge of Test team at Edgbaston. This is another reported development and should not be treated as an official PCB announcement until the board confirms it.

Pakistan will now have to regroup quickly before the third Test begins at Edgbaston on September 9. England have already secured the series, leaving Pakistan with the task of avoiding a 3-0 clean sweep.

With changes to the squad and team set-up reportedly being considered, the Birmingham Test could mark the beginning of a major reset for Pakistan's Test side.