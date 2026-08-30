Stuart Broad Slams Imam-ul-Haq's Side Line Practice, Netizens Roast Pakistan Opener Over Lord's Injury Drama; VIDEO

Stuart Broad Slams Imam-ul-Haq's Side Line Practice, Netizens Roast Pakistan Opener Over Lord's Injury Drama | X

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq finds himself in the middle of a fierce online backlash during the second Test against England at Lord's, following harsh remarks from former England fast bowler Stuart Broad and widespread trolling from fans.

Imam sustained a low-grade calf strain while fielding on Day 1 and was ruled out of action for the rest of the match, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirming he was undergoing treatment from the medical staff.

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However, the controversy erupted when cameras caught Imam running training drills on the side lines wearing shorts that put his heavily taped injured calf on full display shortly after he sat out Pakistan's first innings.

Broad pulled no punches while assessing the optics, questioning why the batter chose such a visible spot rather than working behind closed doors. Calling the display "all for show," the England pace legend made it clear he was unimpressed by the spectacle.

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Social Media Reacts With Brutal Trolling

Broad's sharp critique triggered a massive wave of online ridicule directed at the left-hander. A user said, "His selfish uncle was infamous for similar dramas especially against McGrath and Warne - feigning injury to avoid facing class bowling!"

Another said, "These hypocrites can't make observations about sub standard wickets in their own country."

A user also said, "Imam has embarrassed entire Pakistan cricket team and PCB. If these clowns are allowed to their clownery at the highest stage then world will laugh at you. Babar, Sarfaraz, selectors & Aaqib need to explain why such cowards are selected to play for Pakistan."

Despite the intense scrutiny and fan skepticism, the PCB's official medical update maintains that Imam suffered a genuine low-grade calf strain, leaving allegations of exaggeration strictly confined to online debate.