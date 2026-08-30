'Absolute Embarassment': Netizens Tear Into Babar Azam After Pakistan Captain Is Left Clueless By Jofra Archer At Lord's | VIDEO

X/EnglandCricket

Pakistan captain Babar Azam endured a forgettable moment at Lord’s as England pacer Jofra Archer produced a fiery delivery to dismiss the star batter. Archer’s short-pitched delivery rose sharply onto the right-hander, leaving Babar in an awkward position. The Pakistan skipper appeared completely clueless as the ball eventually ballooned into the slip cordon.

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Archer banged the ball in short and generated considerable pace and bounce off the surface. Babar took his eyes off the delivery while keeping his bat and gloves hanging instead of committing to either a shot or a leave. The ball smashed into the top half of his bat, close to the handle, before catching the peak of his helmet and looping into the air.

The bizarre nature of Babar’s dismissal quickly sparked a furious reaction on social media. Several netizens mocked the Pakistan captain, with some describing the moment as an “absolute embarrassment.” Others criticised his decision-making and technique against Archer’s pace and steep bounce.

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Babar has now gone 38 Test innings without a century, further deepening the concerns surrounding his form with the bat. The Pakistan captain has endured a nightmare tour, with his latest dismissal adding to the mounting pressure on the star batter. With Pakistan inching closer to another embarrassing defeat, Babar and his team face an uphill task to salvage both the match and their pride.