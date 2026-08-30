Big Blow For Pakistan! Imam-ul-Haq Ruled Out With Calf Injury, Unlikely To Bat In Lord's Test Vs England

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Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq is unlikely to take any further part in the ongoing Test against England at Lord’s after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 tear in his left calf. According to ESPNcricinfo, scans conducted after the opening day’s play revealed the extent of the injury. The left-hander has reportedly been advised to rest for 10 days, putting his participation in the remainder of the match in serious doubt.

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Imam left the field after tea on the first day and has not returned to the action since. Salman Ali Agha came on as his substitute as Pakistan continued their efforts in the field. The injury is another setback for the visitors in what has already been a difficult Test against England.

The Pakistan opener also did not come out to bat during his side’s first innings on day two. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 110 in fewer than 38 overs in response to England’s first-innings total of 290. His absence left Pakistan short of one of their specialist opening batters as they struggled against the English attack.

Pakistan left with herculean 389 to win

With a daunting target of 389 standing between Pakistan and a series-levelling victory, the onus now falls firmly on their batters to produce something extraordinary in the final innings. Mohammad Abbas’ memorable five-wicket haul has given the visitors a fighting chance, but Pakistan will need a special batting performance at Lord’s to turn that opportunity into a famous result.