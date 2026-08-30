‘These Coaches Are Poison’: Mohammad Yousuf Blasts Babar Azam’s Coaches After England Wicket

Mohammad Yousuf has criticised the coaching culture around Babar Azam and other Pakistan players | X

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf has launched a strong attack on the coaches working with Babar Azam and other Pakistan players. amid their ongoing struggles in the ENG vs PAK test series. Pakistan lost the first test by an innings and were staring at another defeat after being bowled out for a paltry 110 at Lord's.

Yousuf claimed that technical issues in the team could have been fixed years ago but were ignored. His comments were particularly focused on Babar Azam, who was dismissed for eight in the second Test against England.

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'These coaches are poison'

"These coaches are poison for the game. They lack vision, they block progress, and they misguide even the most talented players. If our cricketers don’t learn who to listen to, their careers will end far sooner than they should," he wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Yousuf further highlighted Pakistan’s technical problems against international bowling attacks. He said the weaknesses had been “brutally exposed” from Bangladesh to England. In his view, issues that could have been corrected earlier have now become major problems for the team.

Yousuf’s comments are likely to spark further debate over Pakistan’s coaching setup and the technical development of its players. The former batter believes the team is now paying the price for failing to address basic batting issues at the right time. His post also puts the spotlight back on the role coaches play in shaping the careers of Pakistan’s most talented cricketers.