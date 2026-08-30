15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Captains East Zone After Ishan Kishan Suffers Injury In Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final

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Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi marked another significant milestone in his rapidly growing cricket career after captaining a senior team for the first time during the Duleep Trophy semi-final on Sunday. The 15-year-old, who was named vice-captain for the match, briefly took over the captaincy duties after skipper Ishan Kishan was forced to leave the field due to a finger injury.

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Kishan Injured Behind the Stumps

The incident took place during the 19th over of Central Zone’s innings. Kishan, who was keeping wickets, was struck on his left hand while standing behind the stumps during an over bowled by Abhijit Sarkar.

The East Zone skipper received immediate attention from the team physios but was eventually forced to walk off the field due to the injury. Kumar Kushagra subsequently took over the wicketkeeping responsibilities, while Sooryavanshi stepped up as captain.

The moment represented a significant milestone for Sooryavanshi, who continues to make rapid progress in his young career. At just 15, the teenager was entrusted with leading a side featuring players with considerably more experience at the domestic level.

Sooryavanshi was vice-captain in India's U19 World Cup win in Zimbabwe and Namibia earlier this year. He also served as deputy in the Ranji Trophy for Bihar.