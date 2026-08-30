 WATCH: Colin Munro's Unique Celebration After Scoring Fifty In CPL 2026 Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Colin Munro's Unique Celebration After Scoring Fifty In CPL 2026 Goes Viral

WATCH: Colin Munro's Unique Celebration After Scoring Fifty In CPL 2026 Goes Viral

Colin Munro continued his fine run of form in the CPL 2026 with yet another half-century. However, it was his celebration after reaching the milestone that caught the eye on the internet. Munro held his bat in one hand and made a C with his other hand, while playing around with his tongue in a video that has now gone viral on social media.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 30, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
WATCH: Colin Munro's Unique Celebration After Scoring Fifty In CPL 2026 Goes Viral
Colin Munro's celebration has taken internet by storm | X/CPLT20

Colin Munro continued his impressive run of form in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026, bringing up yet another half-century with a fluent knock. However, it was his unusual celebration after reaching the milestone that quickly became the talking point on social media.

Munro's unique celebration

After completing his fifty, Munro came up with a celebration that left fans intrigued. He held his bat in one hand while making a ‘C’ shape with his other hand. He then made a playful tongue gesture, appearing to mimic a licking motion, as the cameras captured the moment.

The unusual celebration was soon shared widely across social media platforms. Fans began posting clips and reactions, with many trying to understand what Munro's gesture meant. The video quickly gained traction and became one of the most talked-about moments from the match.

Read Also
WATCH: Ravi Kishan Fever Takes Over ETPL As Faf Du Plessis Recreates Actor's Iconic Dance Moves
WATCH: Ravi Kishan Fever Takes Over ETPL As Faf Du Plessis Recreates Actor's Iconic Dance Moves

Colin Munro stitched a vital partnership with Sunil Narine at the top of the order for the Trinbago Knight Riders. Both left-handers scored half-centuries, powering the team to a competitive 180/6 in 20 overs.

However, it wasn't enough as Jamaica Kingsmen clinched a 7-run win by the DLS method after rain played spoilsport.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source