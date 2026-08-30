WATCH: Colin Munro's Unique Celebration After Scoring Fifty In CPL 2026 Goes Viral

Colin Munro's celebration has taken internet by storm | X/CPLT20

Colin Munro continued his impressive run of form in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026, bringing up yet another half-century with a fluent knock. However, it was his unusual celebration after reaching the milestone that quickly became the talking point on social media.

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Munro's unique celebration

After completing his fifty, Munro came up with a celebration that left fans intrigued. He held his bat in one hand while making a ‘C’ shape with his other hand. He then made a playful tongue gesture, appearing to mimic a licking motion, as the cameras captured the moment.

The unusual celebration was soon shared widely across social media platforms. Fans began posting clips and reactions, with many trying to understand what Munro's gesture meant. The video quickly gained traction and became one of the most talked-about moments from the match.

Colin Munro stitched a vital partnership with Sunil Narine at the top of the order for the Trinbago Knight Riders. Both left-handers scored half-centuries, powering the team to a competitive 180/6 in 20 overs.

However, it wasn't enough as Jamaica Kingsmen clinched a 7-run win by the DLS method after rain played spoilsport.