WATCH: Ravi Kishan Fever Takes Over ETPL As Faf Du Plessis Recreates Actor's Iconic Dance Moves

Instagram/RotterdamDockers

The Ravi Kishan fever has reached European shores with Rotterdam Dockers recreating the actor's viral dance moves. A video of Faf du Plessis, enjoying some of the very distinctive moves has gone viral on social media during the ongoing European T20 Premier League (ETPL).

Faf du Plessis, the captain and co-owner of the Rotterdam Dockers, appeared to be having a great time during the dance. Several of his teammates also joined in including the likes of Jai Moondra, Vikramjit Singh and others. His cheerful reaction made the moment even more entertaining for fans watching online. The clip has added to the growing buzz around the ETPL.

Ravi Kishan’s distinctive dance moves have become a viral sensation on social media. His famous ‘Gucci walk’ and other energetic steps have been widely recreated by fans and celebrities. The trend has added a fresh layer of entertainment to the league’s lively atmosphere.

Rotterdam have gotten off to a flying start in the ETPL 2026 season. Led by former CSK superstar Faf du Plessis, the Netherlands based franchise sealed a comfortable 5-wicket win over Amsterdam Flames.

Plessis led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 83 off just 55 balls, finishing of the 158-run chase with almost 2 overs to spare.