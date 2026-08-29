Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Family; Zanai Bhosle Shares Special Message For Mohammed Siraj

Danish Kaneria/Zanai Bhosle/X/Instagram

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria joined the Raksha Bandhan celebrations with a heartfelt post on social media, sharing a glimpse into the importance of family and friendship in his life. Kaneria took to X on Saturday and reflected on the special occasion, expressing gratitude for the bonds that have remained meaningful to him.

“Celebrating Rakhi with my family and friends made the day extra special. Grateful for the love, laughter, memories, and the beautiful bonds that make life so meaningful,” Kaneria wrote. His message highlighted the emotional significance of Raksha Bandhan, a festival centred around sibling love and cherished relationships.

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Kaneria’s post came on the same day Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj and singer Zanai Bhosle also celebrated Raksha Bandhan. Zanai shared a picture of herself tying a rakhi to Siraj, describing him as her “natural protector” and “closest friend” while calling herself fortunate to have found such a good brother.

The bond between Siraj and Zanai has previously attracted attention after pictures of the two sparked dating speculation. However, both have consistently clarified that they share a brother-sister relationship. Siraj also responded to Zanai’s Rakhi message with an emotional note celebrating their sibling bond.

Kaneria, meanwhile, used the occasion to focus on the broader meaning of Raksha Bandhan, celebrating the love, laughter and memories shared with family and friends. His message added to the many social media posts from cricketers and sporting personalities marking the festival on August 29.