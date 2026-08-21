Comedy Of Errors! Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Misses Run Out Chance, Hits Mohammad Rizwan Instead While Appealing LBW| VIDEO

Pakistan's fielding lapses continue to be a huge talking point on social media | X/akashmsd_183

Pakistan's lack of awareness in the field was on display during a chaotic day 2 in the first test match against England in Leeds. A comical high point in the game occurred when captain Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan were busy appealing, hitherto missing an easy run out chance.

The incident came after England's Lawrence charged down the track to a full toss but failed to make contact. After the ball struck Lawrence’s pads, Pakistan appealed loudly for LBW.

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Lawrence was way outside his crease, but Agha at slip and Rizwan, the keeper, were busy appealing for the decision. It was when the England batter turned around to ground his bat is when Agha realised the possibility of the run out chance. He tried to hit the stumps, only for the appealing Rizwan to block the hit.

Lawrence was safe and a huge opportunity went missing for Pakistan. They reviewed the LBW call, but the batter survived after ball-tracking showed the impact was outside the line. Replays showed Rizwan in splits, smiling and gesturing that Agha hat hit the ball on his leg.

It only compounded matters for Pakistan. Lawrence went onto smash a half-century as England ended the day at 366/8. The hosts have amassed a lead of 195, having earlier bowled out Pakistan for a paltry 171.