'I Have Not Heard That Thing': Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Breaks Silence On Imran Khan Sons' Interview Row | Video

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Pakistan captain Babar Azam has denied reports that the team had considered boycotting the Lord’s Test against England following the broadcast of an interview with former Pakistan Prime Minister and captain Imran Khan’s sons. The controversy emerged after Sulaiman and Kasim Khan spoke about their father’s situation during the ongoing Test.

Reports claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had considered taking a strong stance over the interview and that there was even a possibility of Pakistan refusing to return to the field after lunch. However, Babar said the players were not involved in any such discussion and insisted that he had no knowledge of a proposed boycott.

Asked whether the team had discussed not taking the field after lunch, Babar firmly replied, “No, no. I have not heard that thing.” His comments appeared to distance the Pakistan squad from reports of a potential boycott and suggested that the players remained focused on the Test match.

Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed had also previously denied having knowledge of any such plan. The Pakistan team ultimately returned to the field after the lunch interval and continued the Test despite the controversy surrounding the interview and the PCB’s reported objections.

The controversy added another off-field talking point to Pakistan’s difficult Test campaign in England. Babar’s denial, along with Sarfaraz’s comments, indicates that the reported boycott threat was not discussed with the players, even as the issue involving Imran Khan’s sons attracted considerable attention during the Lord’s Test.