 Mladen Zizovic Death: Tragedy In Serbia, Football Coach Passes Away Mid-Match After Heart Attack
Mladen Zizovic Death: Tragedy In Serbia, Football Coach Passes Away Mid-Match After Heart Attack

Mladen Zizovic, 44, was rushed to the hospital mid-match but breathed his last after suffering a heart attack

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 10:46 AM IST
Mladen Zizovic tragically passed away mid-match after heart attack | Image Credit: FC Radnicki

Mladen Zizovic, a Serbian football coach, tragically passed away on Sunday mid-match. The 44-year-old was by the touchline as his team Radnicki 1923 faced off against Mladost Lucani. Zizovic collapsed in minute 22, and was rushed to the hospital for further treatment but could not be revived.

Mladen Zizovic cause of death: What happened to Zizovic?

Serbian football suffered a terrible tragedy on Sunday when Mladen Zizovic passed away. The incident happened in the 22nd minute, with the Radnicki coach collapsing on the sideline.

The game was halted as Zizovic was taken to the hospital. The match resumed soon after. However, the news of the head coach's passing was soon confirmed and the game was called off. Radnicki players appeared distruaght, with a few evening sinking into the turf in agony. The cause of death was determined as a 'massive' heart attack.

He had led Borac Banja Luka in the UEFA Conference League during the 2024/25 season, steering them to the round of 16, and was appointed head coach of Serbian club Radnički 1923 in October.

"FK Radnički 1923 expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends and everyone who knew Mladen. His dedication to football, passion for the game, and human warmth will forever remain etched in the memories of all who had the honor of knowing him," the club said in a statement.

Zizovic's death meant that the club has given the players and staff the week off to mourn the tragedy. Their match against Cukaricki next weekend has been postponed. A funeral is scheduled for Thursday, as per Daily Mail.

FC Borac, who Zizovic coached last season also paid a rich tribute to the former Bosnian footballer. A mural in his honour was painted outside their stadium. Borac played in the UEFA Conference League last season with Zizovic at the helm.

‘We will remember that you gave your best to Borca and Banja Luka and that together we wrote stories for eternity. It's hard to admit that you're gone. Life is cruel and takes the best of us too soon," Borac said in a statement on Instagram.

