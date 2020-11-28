Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr: When and where to watch this most-awaited boxing event live in India

Legendary boxer 'Iron' Mike Tyson is set to mark his return to the ring to face former heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr. The most-awaited event also boasts of three undercard boxing matches.

Hosted by Triller, a Los Angeles-based short video application, the event will begin on Sunday, November 29 at 7:30 AM IST.

The main event will be an eight-round 'exhibition' contest between Tyson and Roy Jones Jr in Carson, California. According to rules of the match, there will be no "knockouts" and no "official winner."

Other than Tyson's highly-anticipated return to the ring, fans will get to experience power-packed performances from Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Ne-Yo and YG.

The undercard matches include Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, and Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter.

Mario Lopez, the Emmy-award winning host and boxing enthusiast will be anchoring the event.

Where to watch the live event in India?

BookMyShow is the official ticket partner for fans in India who want to experience the 4-hour mega event. Presented by Triller, fans can enjoy the event online on BookMyShow's streaming platform for just Rs 129.

