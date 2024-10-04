 Michael Schumacher's Silent Struggle Continues As F1 Legend Communicates Through His Eyes After Devastating Accident
Recent media coverage revealed that Michael Schumacher made his first public appearance in over a decade at his daughter Gina's wedding.

article-image
Michael Schumacher | Image: Michael Schumacher/Instagram

Since his life-threatening skiing accident in 2013, Formula One legend Michael Schumacher's life has transformed dramatically. Over the years, details about his health have largely remained private. However Elisabetta Gregoraci, the wife of current Alpine F1 team supervisor Flavio Briatore, shared a touching update on how Schumacher communicates

According to express.co.uk, Gregoraci while speaking on Italian reality TV show 'Grande Fratello' said, "Michael doesn't speak, he communicates with his eyes. Only three people can visit him and I know who they are. They moved to Spain and his wife has set up a hospital in that house,"

Recent media coverage revealed that he made his first public appearance in over a decade at his daughter Gina's wedding.The ceremony took place at a villa in Mallorca, Spain, and guests were reportedly prohibited from taking photos at the venue.

Schumacher's lawyer, Felix Damm, has stated that the family has opted not to release any final health updates due to privacy concerns. Damm told the German media outlet LTO, as quoted by SI.com "It has always been about protecting personal matters. We considered whether sharing a final health report was the right decision,". He emphasized that releasing such a report would have led to immense media pressure for ongoing updates.

Damm explained that, if a report were made public, the family would have been compelled to provide continuous updates, which would not have been under their control. "The media would continue to pick up on the report, asking 'and how is he now?' weeks, months, or even years later," he added. "If we then sought to address this reporting, we would face the challenge of having voluntarily disclosed the information in the first place."

