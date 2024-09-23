Video: F1 Legend Fernando Alonso Arrives In India, Visits Cognizant's Office In Chennai

Formula One legend Fernando Alonso arrived in India on Monday to attend an event in Chennai as part of the off-track commitments for his team Aston Martin Racing.

The 43-year-old is a two-time world champion driver and the oldest on the grid once again this season. Alonso is the most experienced driver in the sport's history with 395 races and counting.

He was seen visiting the Cognizant office campus in Chennai where also interacted with the employees at the event. A few Aston Martin sports cars were also parked in the office campus to welcome Alonso.

Aston Martin struggling in 2024 season

The Spanish racing driver is currently 9th on the driver standings this season with 62 points, while his teammate Lance Stroll is two places below in 11th.

Alonso came in seventh place at the recent Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday.

“Yeah very happy with the performance. I think we’re struggling this weekend a lot. Some of the weaknesses of the car are concentrated around the Singapore track," Alonso said.

Legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey will be joining Aston Martin next year to try and bring the team back up among the top-four on the grid.