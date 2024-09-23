 Video: F1 Legend Fernando Alonso Arrives In India, Visits Cognizant's Office In Chennai
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: F1 Legend Fernando Alonso Arrives In India, Visits Cognizant's Office In Chennai

Video: F1 Legend Fernando Alonso Arrives In India, Visits Cognizant's Office In Chennai

The 43-year-old is a two-time world champion driver and the oldest on the grid once again this season.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 02:29 PM IST
article-image

Formula One legend Fernando Alonso arrived in India on Monday to attend an event in Chennai as part of the off-track commitments for his team Aston Martin Racing.

The 43-year-old is a two-time world champion driver and the oldest on the grid once again this season. Alonso is the most experienced driver in the sport's history with 395 races and counting.

He was seen visiting the Cognizant office campus in Chennai where also interacted with the employees at the event. A few Aston Martin sports cars were also parked in the office campus to welcome Alonso.

Read Also
Fernando Alonso Signs New Deal With Aston Martin
article-image

Aston Martin struggling in 2024 season

FPJ Shorts
Rappid Valves India IPO: Valve Manufacturer's Public Offer Opens Today; Retail Investor Portion Full Subscribed
Rappid Valves India IPO: Valve Manufacturer's Public Offer Opens Today; Retail Investor Portion Full Subscribed
Yamaha RayZR Street Rally 2024: New Features and Price Revealed at Rs 98,130
Yamaha RayZR Street Rally 2024: New Features and Price Revealed at Rs 98,130
Laapataa Ladies On OTT: Where To Watch India's Official Entry To Oscars 2025 Online?
Laapataa Ladies On OTT: Where To Watch India's Official Entry To Oscars 2025 Online?
Watch: Lamine Yamal's Insane Assist For Raphinha's Goal During Barcelona vs Villareal LaLiga Match
Watch: Lamine Yamal's Insane Assist For Raphinha's Goal During Barcelona vs Villareal LaLiga Match

The Spanish racing driver is currently 9th on the driver standings this season with 62 points, while his teammate Lance Stroll is two places below in 11th.

Alonso came in seventh place at the recent Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday.

“Yeah very happy with the performance. I think we’re struggling this weekend a lot. Some of the weaknesses of the car are concentrated around the Singapore track," Alonso said.

Legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey will be joining Aston Martin next year to try and bring the team back up among the top-four on the grid.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Lamine Yamal's Insane Assist For Raphinha's Goal During Barcelona vs Villareal LaLiga Match

Watch: Lamine Yamal's Insane Assist For Raphinha's Goal During Barcelona vs Villareal LaLiga Match

Video: F1 Legend Fernando Alonso Arrives In India, Visits Cognizant's Office In Chennai

Video: F1 Legend Fernando Alonso Arrives In India, Visits Cognizant's Office In Chennai

Indian Wrestler Sangram Singh Pins Pak Fighter Ali Raza Naseer In 1.30 Mins Via Submission On MMA...

Indian Wrestler Sangram Singh Pins Pak Fighter Ali Raza Naseer In 1.30 Mins Via Submission On MMA...

Indian Team Celebrates Historic Double Gold At Chess Olympiad 2024 In Rohit Sharma Style; Video

Indian Team Celebrates Historic Double Gold At Chess Olympiad 2024 In Rohit Sharma Style; Video

'It Was Horrible From Me': Daniil Medvedev Reacts To His Racquet Throwing Incident At Laver Cup 2024...

'It Was Horrible From Me': Daniil Medvedev Reacts To His Racquet Throwing Incident At Laver Cup 2024...