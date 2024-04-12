Fernando Alonso Signs New Deal With Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso has signed a new deal with Aston Martin and will continue to be with them for the next season as the two-time world-champion announced the same. Aston Martin Team Principal issued a statement, terming it as fantastic news and hopes to see another successful stint with him.

Alonso shifted his alliance to Aston Martin from Alpine last year and witnessed a staggering 6 podium finishes across first eight races of the 2023 campaign. The 42-year-old helped the team rise from 7th to 5th, but has rather had a shaky start to the 2024 season, standing 5th behind Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes in a series of top-10 finishes.

With Lewis Hamilton's shock switch to Ferrari, there were speculations about whether Alonso might also pull off something similar. However, he has put everything to rest. Aston Martin Team Principal Mike Krack revealed that the veteran driver is keen to take Aston Martin to new heights and said, as quoted by Formula1.com:

"Securing Fernando’s long-term future with Aston Martin Aramco is fantastic news. We have built a strong working relationship over the last 18 months and we share the same determination to see this project succeed. We have been in constant dialogue over the last few months and Fernando has been true to his word: when he decided he wanted to continue racing, he talked to us first. Fernando is hungry for success, driving better than ever, is fitter than ever, and is completely dedicated to making Aston Martin Aramco a competitive force."

"We look forward to creating more incredible memories" - Mike Krack

Krack added that they hope to keep the same determination going which they had in the past 18 months.

