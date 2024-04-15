MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Chennai Overcome Rohit Sharma Masterclass To Beat Mumbai At Wankhede

Matheesha Pathirana ripped through the Mumbai Indians batting line-up despite a Rohit Sharma hundred as the Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs to register their first away win of IPL 2024, at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Sunday.

Rohit slammed 105 off 63 balls but the rest of the MI batting floundered as the CSK bowlers led by Pathirana, who scalped 4/28, wrecked the home side as they were restricted to 186/6 in 20 overs, chasing 207 for victory.

This was Mumbai Indians’ fourth defeat in six matches and their second loss at home and have four points while CSK registered their fourth win in six matches and have eight points.

Gaikwad, Dube star with bat for CSK

Earlier, Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube were largely instrumental in the Chennai Super Kings putting on a total of 206/4 against Mumbai Indians but MS Dhoni saved the best for the last with three maximums in the 20th over.

Gaikwad’s knock of 69 off 40 balls at a strike rate of 172.50 and Dube’s 66 off 38 balls and their third-wicket partnership of 90 was the defining phase of the CSK batting.

Dhoni magic floors Wankhede

However. what stole the hearts of the visiting CSK fans was the stupendous batting by their beloved ‘Thala’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the last over as he blasted three consecutive sixes off Hardik Pandya in the final over of the innings to get Chennai across 200.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians drew first blood in the second over as Gerald Coetzee snapped up Ajinkya Rahane caught by Hardik Pandya at mid-on.

The Chennai Super Kings were in a spot of bother at 8/1 but skipper and new man Ruturaj Gaikwad came out with positive intent.

Gaikwad smashed Mohammad Nabi for a muscular six over long on in the third over to signal his intentions.

Jasprit Bumrah kept things tight as he gave away only six runs off his first over.

Leading from the front

Gaikwad began the fifth over with a four and a six off Coetzee as CSK got some momentum going after the initial struggle. The over ended with Gaikwad battering Coetzee for another four racking up 14 runs in the over.

The CSK skipper was on fire as he reached 28 runs off just 15 balls and was going at a strike rate in excess of 185.

The visitors had reached 48/1 at the end of the powerplay thanks largely due to the efforts of Gaikwad.

Rachin Ravindra departed in the eighth over caught behind by Ishan Kishan off Shreyas Gopal after the latter’s delivery skidded off the pitch.

Hardik Pandya introduced himself in the attack in the 10th over of the CSK innings replacing Gopal and was immediately carted for a four off his very first ball by Shivam Dube.

Gaikwad was probably having his day when he was dropped on 39 by Rohit Sharma off the fourth ball of the 12th over and he made the most of the life that came his way by belting a six off the last ball.

Crucial half-centuries for CSK

The Pune man brought up his half-century off 33 balls with a six off Coetzee in the 13th over as he ensured he was punishing Mumbai Indians for the fielding lapse.

The 14th over saw Dube go big as he blasted Romario Shepherd for two huge sixes and a majestic four to get Chennai’s run-rate over nine for the first time in the match.

With Gaikwad getting a four off the last ball, 22 runs came off the over as CSK were building skyscrapers to pose more worries for Mumbai Indians.

Gaikwad’s belligerent best was coming to the fore and CSK reaped the rewards of that with 17 runs coming off the 15th over.

Dube’s fifty came in the 16th over off just 28 balls as he kept chugging along with ominous signs for Mumbai.

Pandya brought some relief for the Mumbai fans as he saw the back of Gaikwad as the change of pace worked effectively. Gaikwad holed out to Nabi at long on as MI found some space to crack the Chennai code.

Bumrah was the most impressive of all Mumbai Indians bowlers as has been the case in the last few games going at an economy of 6.6.