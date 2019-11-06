Mhasi Paunuo shines for Samuel Football Academy

Mumbai: Skipper Mhasi Paunuo perfectly played the lead role scoring four goals to power Samuel Football Academy, Mumbai to a thumping 9-0 win against Commandos FC, Pune in a Group-B match of the 2nd WIFA women's football league, at the Cooperage ground on Wednesday, Samuel FA enjoyed a solid 4-0 half-time lead.

Mhasi received good support from teammate Y Poojitha who struck three goals, while Poornima Gehlot and Priya Shinde chipped in with a goal each to complete the margin onslaught.

Results:

Group-B: Spark FC, Mumbai: 1 (Rhea Rodrigues) drew with Pacangan FC, Satara: 1 (Snehal Ghadge). Samuel Football Academy, Mumbai: 9 (Mhasi Paunuo 4, Y. Poojitha 3, Poornima Gehlot, Priya Shinde) bt Commandos FC, Pune 0.