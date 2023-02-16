MFA League: Karnatak SA blank GM Sports Club 4-0

Representative Image |

Mumbai: Karnatak Sporting Association produced another solid performance and blanked GM Sports Club by a 4-0 margin in an Elite Div (Private) match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.

After initial resistance from the GM Sports Club defence, Karnatak SA finally broke the deadlock when Roger Anthony hit the target in the 34th minute and they went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead. After the change of ends, Karnatak SA fired home three goals through Aashish Lalge, Pragnesh Solanki and Pratham Ghatnur to charge towards a comfortable victory.

Earlier, in an evenly contested encounter, Bombay Muslims SC and Rudra FC shared the spoils playing out a 1-1 draw. Bombay Muslims took the lead through Mohammed Atif Ansari in the 50th minute. Rudra FC did not take much time to restore parity as Siddharth Kamble scored the equalizer.

Results – Second Div: Storm Chasers FC 2 (Anish Gaud, Devendra Jadhav) beat Oscar Foundation 1 (Dhanveer Nagi).

Elite Div: Bombay Muslims SC 1 (Mohammed Atif Ansari) drew with Rudra FC 1 (Siddharth Kamble).

Karnatak SA 4 (Roger Anthony, Aashish Lalge, Pragnesh Solanki, Pratham Ghatnur) beat GM Sports Club 0.