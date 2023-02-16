MFA League: Impressive Millat FC strike perfect 10

Ace striker Keegan Pinto notched up a fine hat-trick in Millat FC’s big 10-0 win against Silver Innings SC in an MFA Elite Division match. |

Mumbai: An impressive illat FC struck a perfect 10. Millat FC showed excellent coordination and combined effectively to hand Silver Innings SC a 10-0 defeat in an Elite Div (Private) match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

The star performer of Millat’s massive victory was ace striker Keegan Pinto who notched up a fine hat-trick. Rishon Sam 2 chipped in with one goal, while Duane D’Souza, Nachiket Palav, Adnan Ishke, Elvis Rodrigues and an own-goal scored by Dadar’s defender Sourabh Kumar completed their winning tally.

Earlier, in a Second Division match, Kenkre Under-17 were in good form and easily defeated Dadar XI 3-0 with strikers Iryaveer Chawla, Ayaan Mahajan and Arhaav Bhat, all scoring a goal each to seal the win.

In another match of the same division, Vinay Yadav scored both the goals as Steadfast FC got the better of Vipul Gorai by a clear 2-0 margin.

Results – Second Div: Kenkre Under-17 3 (Iryaveer Chawla, Ayaan Mahajan, Arhaav Bhat) beat Dadar XI 0.

Steadfast FC 2 (Vinay Yadav 2) beat Vipul Gorai FC 0.

Elite Div: Millat FC 10 (Keegan Pinto 3, Rishon Sam 2, Duane D’Souza, Nachiket Palav, Adnan Ishke, Elvis Rodrigues, OG-Sourabh Kumar) beat Silver Innings 0.