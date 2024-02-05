 'Mera Gale Ka Vaat Lag Gaya Chilla Chilla Ke': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Remark During Vizag Test goes viral; Watch
Rohit Sharma's hilarious remark on day 4 of Vizag Test has gone viral on social media.

Rohit Sharma | Credits: Twitter

While the ongoing Test series at home against England continues to be a lean one with the bat for Indian captain Rohit Sharma, his on-field antics continues to entertain the fans. After an expletive-laden outrage over Indian players' sloppy fielding on day 2, the 37-year-old said in Hindi over his voice going down due to yelling so much. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred during an over bowled by Axar Patel when England were 157-4, with Rohit walking towards the slip position. As the right-handed batter was walking towards his fielding position, he was heard on stump mic saying, "Mera Gale Ka Vaat Lag Gaya Chilla Chilla Ke Tum Logon Ko".

