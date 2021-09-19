‘Mentor MSD, feel-good factor for bowlers’

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni was always a bowlers' captain in white ball cricket and his presence as team mentor for the T20 World Cup will immensely benefit Jasprit Bumrah and Co, feels former India opener Virender Sehwag.

Dhoni was recently named mentor for the mega event by the BCCI.

"I am very happy that MS accepted the offer to be the Team Mentor for the T20 World Cup. I know many people want that MS should again comeback into the mainstream of Indian cricket and being roped in as the mentor is the best thing that could have happened," said Sehwag.

Sehwag, who has played alongside Dhoni for a decade, knew what his core strength was as a captain and that is understanding his bowlers' psyche in limited overs format.

"As a keeper, MS was exceptional with his understanding of field placements and this is something that will help the bowling unit in this World Cup. The bowlers can pick his brains and get useful tips on planning against a batsman," the explosive opener of yesteryears said.

For Sehwag, there can't be a better mentor than Dhoni when it comes to young players, who are a bit introvert and need someone to guide them as they try to express themselves on the field.

"There are always players in any international side, who are shy and do hesitate to go up to their skipper and strike up a cricketing conversation. MS has always been that kind of a person who is easily approachable and also a perfect trouble shooter for youngsters."

While the BCCI has announced the 15-member squad with three reserves, Sehwag believes that with ICC giving a window to change teams till October 10, there could still be room for some good performers, who have missed the bus.

"100 per cent. We have around seven matches minimum left for the teams. That means you still have a platform to perform and those who are on the fringes could still impress the Indian selectors who would be watching the tournament closely.

"Since ICC allows a window to change teams, I will not be surprised if there are some changes in the original squad," the Nawab of Najafgarh said.

Talking about Virat Kohli, Sehwag said that Kohli at least owes one IPL trophy to Bangalore since he enjoys such a huge fan following.

Just like that last edition of IPL in the UAE, Sehwag again feels that Mumbai and Delhi are favourites to win the tournament.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 12:09 AM IST