'Mentally the toughest': Novak Djokovic on Rafael Nadal

The spanish great Rafael Nadal arguably has one of the most intimidating body language on the court.

His unquenchable and unquestioning belief in himself has been a great deal of his success. Nadal has backed himself to win, every single time.

And his eternal rival Novak Djokovic doesn't deny it. According to him, there is none better than Nadal when it comes to mental strength.

"When it comes to mental strength there is no one better than Rafa. Over the years, we have seen him bounce back from injury so many times. He probably has had more injuries than anyone on the ATP tour," Djokovic said in an Instagram live conversation with Andy Murray.

"He has managed to comeback from every single one of them," the World number 1 added.

“When you walk onto the court with him and you see him jumping, you know you are facing a gladiator. You know you are facing a mental giant.

"He is mentally stronger than even Roger Federer," Djokovic remarked.

Djokovic and Nadal faced each other 55 times with Djokovic leading 29–26. Djokovic leads 15–11 in finals. Of these matches, 15 have been in Grand Slams with Nadal leading 9–6.