MDFA bans Mumbai City FC colts, slaps fine

Mumbai: The Mumbai City FC (MCFC) under-18 team has been suspended for the rest of the season and slapped with a fine Rs 10 lakh. The goalkeeper coach Abdul Qadeer and physio Jay Singh, coach Mohan Das, assistant coach Suprith Jathana and 10 players have also been suspended and fined.

The Mumbai District Football Association (MDFA) Disciplinary Committee took this decisions during their meeting at the Cooperage ground here on Sunday.

Present at the meeting was Souter Vaz, Chairman, Darryl D’Souza, Hon. Secretary, Sudhakar Rane, Hon. Treasurer, Udyan Banerjee and senior executive committee members Salim Ansari, Nasir Hussain and Ajit Sawant.

The decision were taken on the basis of the report by match officials that after the conclusion of the MDFA Elite Division match played between Karnatak SA and Mumbai City FC, played on December 11, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra (West). It was reported that officials of your team abused, humiliated and physically assaulted the match official, assistant referee Umesh Patel.

The Disciplinary Committee has taken a very serious view of the violent conduct and indiscipline committed by the Mumbai FC youngsters and the officials after the match.

The committee also heard the oral submissions of the MDFA committee members, MDFA staff members and Aabhan Thumbi, manager of Mumbai City FC team who were all present at the venue and had witnessed the incident.

Goalkeeping coach Abdul Kadir S. and physio Jay Singh have both been suspended for a period of five years and has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each.

Team coach Mohan Das and assistant coach Suprith Jathana have also been suspended for a period of one year and fined an amount of Rs 25,000 each.

The 10 players are, Mohammed Kaif Khan, Twain Fernandes, Aayush Kumar, Keith D’Souza, Wilsh D’Souza, Visahal Mali, Aman Dubey, Pratham Ghatnur, Karsten D’Souza and Ashley Koli. The 10 players have been suspended for a period of one year and a fine of Rs 5,000 each.