MDFA: Ahmed nets two in Total FA’s win

Total Football Academy hit prime form and dominated play from the start and went on to defeat Sacred Hearts Sports Club, Worli by a convincing 3-0 margin in a Boys’ Under-14 league match of the fourth Young Footballers FYI Sports LLP Sunday Football League 2019-2020, affiliated to MDFA and played at the Somaiya ground, Sion.

Dishing out an attacking display Total Football Academy was well-served by striker Ahmed Shaikh who showed plenty of confidence and scored two crucial goals in leading the team to victory. Ahmed’s teammate, Vihan M. contributed towards the win by scoring the third goal to complete the winning tally.

Earlier, in a Boys’ under-10 encounter, NYN Sports, Powai proved too superior for Kickster Football Academy, Borivali and marched to a comfortable 7-0 victory.

The hero of NYN Sports fluent win was dashing striker Anurag Naik who netted four goals including a hat-trick. Playing the perfect supporting roles was striker Kushagra Deuskar who chipped in with two goals and Aarush Sinha who added one to complete NYN Sports big margin of victory.

Results - Boys’ under-14: Total Football Academy 3 (Ahmed Shaikh 2, Vihaan M.) beat Sacred Hearts High School, Worli 0.

Boys’ under-10: NYN Sports, Powai 7 (Anurag Naik 4, Kushagra Deuskar 2, Aarush Sinha) beat Kickster Football Academy, Borivali 0.