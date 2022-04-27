MCA HD Kanga Knockouts: Teenager Shravan Mhatre smashes 169 to lift United CC to big win

Teenager Shravan Mhatre produced a strong batting performance smashing 169 runs which lifted United Cricket Club to a huge 189-run win against Shahpur Spencer Challenge Shield CC in a Group-D section match of the MCA Dr HD Kanga knockout cricket tournament 2022, and played at the United Cricketers ground, Cross Maidan.

After deciding to bat first, United CC bolstered by 16-year-old Shravan’s towering knock, which came from 119-balls, and included 20 boundaries and 3 sixes, amassed a huge total of 304 runs all out in 44.1 overs. Shahpur Spencer’s bowler Siraj Khan claimed 4 wickets for 33 runs. Shahpur Spencer batters failed to put up a fight and their innings collapsed for 115 runs all out in 29.3 overs.

Meanwhile, Royal Cricket Club riding on the centuries from Bhawesh Pawar 132 runs and Suyash Gheghde 110 runs piled up a huge total of 398 for 8 wickets in 45 overs. Mandar Garude added 51 runs while Vijay Patil 3 for 66 was Daiwadnya’s only successful bowler. In reply, Daiwadnya CC was dismissed for 121 runs in 23 overs. Royal CC all-rounder Mandar Garude claimed 5 for 45 runs to complete Royal’s win by 277 runs.

In another one-sided match, Catholic Gymkhana registered an 8-wicket win against Chembur Gymkhana. Batting first, Chembur Gymkhana innings folded at 105 all out in 22.3 overs. In response, Catholic Gymkhana lost 2 wickets in reaching 107 in just 12 overs. Anant Malwankar was the top-scorer with an unbeaten 64 runs to see Catholic Gymkhana reach home.

In another match, the combined efforts of Sandeep Shinde who claimed 5 wickets for 25 runs and Narendra Ambavkar unbeaten knock of 64 runs guided Jolly Friends CC to a 9-wicket victory against Thane SC at the Karnatak SA ground, Cross Maidan.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 12:25 PM IST