Maxwell, Marsh return as Australia name squad for ODI series against India | Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Australia has selected a trio of important players to make their injury comeback during the three-match ODI series in India later this month.

On Thursday, the selectors unveiled a strong 16-player squad for the series, with pacer Jhye Richardson (hamstring) joining all-rounders Glenn Maxwell (broken leg) and Mitch Marsh (ankle) in a small group expected to make their international comebacks.

Pat Cummins to be captain

Australia will be captained by Pat Cummins during the three games, and veteran batsmen David Warner, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne are also anticipated to play.

According to chief selector George Bailey, the series will provide Australia with some excellent practice ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup that is scheduled to take place in India later this year.

"With the World Cup just over seven months away, these matches in India are an important step in our preparation. Glenn, Mitchell and Jhye are all important players in what we think the squad might look like come October," Bailey said.

Read Also Australia spinner Ashton Agar to return home from India to play domestic cricket: Report

Josh Hazlewood also named in the team

Experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood is also named in the touring party, despite the right-armer battling an Achilles injury that forced him out of the ongoing Test tour of India.

"It would be great for Josh to be part of this series but we have taken a conservative view ahead of a very important winter in England of which he will be an integral part," Bailey said.

The first ODI between Australia and India is in Mumbai on March 17, before the remaining two games in Vizag (March 19) and Chennai (March 22).

The whole squad

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)