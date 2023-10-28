 Matthew Wade To Lead Australia In T20I Series Against India
Matthew Wade to captain Australia in the five-game T20I series against India, beginning in less than a week after the 2023 World Cup

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Matthew Wade. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Cricket Australia has named the squad for the five-game T20I series against India, set to begin in less than a week after the 2023 World Cup. Veteran keeper-batter Matthew Wade will captain Australia, while World Cup squad members including Steve Smith and David Warner will stay for the series. However, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood will return home after the 50-over World Cup.

Squad: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

