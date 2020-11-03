Mariners trend #RemoveATK to vent disappointment over new ATK Mohun Bagan video

However, Srinjoy Bose, the general secretary of Mohun Bagan has addressed the issue bought forward by the fans. Bose, who is also the board member of the newly merged club, raised the issue with the principal owner of ATK Mohun Bagan, Sanjiv Goenka.

Goenka, meanwhile, reached out to the officials of the Indian Super League who originally shared the video on their official handle.

Bose issued a statement which read: "In view of the recent developments, I take this opportunity to bring forward certain points for all of you to be aware of. In the light of recent events, we have approached Mr Sanjiv Goenka, who took an active interest and proactive steps to address the concerns of the Mariners and spoke to different stakeholders to address the issue on an urgent basis."

"As discussed with FSDL, the issue of three stars on the sleeve with the ISL logo has been discussed and has been done away with. As discussed earlier, FSDL has started modifying the statistics section in the ISL official website to reflect statistics before 2020-21 to be attributed to ATK FC. ATK Mohun Bagan stats will be accumulated from season 2020-21 onwards," the statement added.