Manchester United vs Chelsea: Where and when to watch the FA Cup fixture live in India

Manchester United is all set to take on Chelsea in their FA Cup semi-final fixture at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The winner will face Arsenal who stunned Manchester City on Saturday with a 2-0 victory, courtesy Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's brace.

Manchester United, who are in their best form since the restart with players like Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood at the wheel, have the upper hand against Frank Lampard's Chelsea who suffered a 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United last week in the Premier League.

In the Premier League standings, Chelsea and Manchester United are currently placed at the third and fifth spots respectively. Both the teams would be looking to finish in the top four to cement a place in the Champions League.

Lampard has said that the result of the FA Cup semi-final will have no bearing on the eventual Premier League top-four battle.

Chelsea has played against Manchester United three times this season in the Premier League and Carabao Cup, and they have lost all three matches.

Here are all the details about Manchester United vs Chelsea.

When will the Manchester United vs Chelsea take place?

The match will take place on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Where will the Manchester United vs Chelsea match take place?

The match will take place at Wembley Stadium.

What time will the Manchester United vs Chelsea match begin?

The match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Manchester United vs Chelsea match in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Manchester United vs Chelsea match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on SonyLIV.