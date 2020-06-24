Sports

Updated on

Manchester United fans get furious as Hotstar shows random matches instead of Man Utd vs Sheffield United

By FPJ Web Desk

Manchester United fans get furious as Hotstar shows random matches instead of Man Utd vs Sheffield United
Manchester United fans get furious as Hotstar shows random matches instead of Man Utd vs Sheffield United

As Manchester United take on Sheffield United in their second returning fixture of the Premier League, Disney+ Hotstar - the streaming service that shows Premier League matches live in India - is showing random matches, and fans are furious.

(This is a developing story)

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in