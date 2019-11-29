Manchester United, Arsenal lose on the road in Europa League

Arsenal lost to Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, it marks their seventh game in a row without a win in all competitions.

Despite holding an half-time lead through Pierre-Emerick-Aubameyang in the stoppage time, the Gunners slipped down with Daichi Kamada's brace coming in the second half.

Manchester United lost totable bottom Astana 2-1 in their visit to Astana Arena. The Red Devils entered the match with already qualifying for the knockout stage decided to go with a youthful starting XI where six academy players made their debut.

Jesse Lingard who captained United for that match gave thema an early lead in the 10th minute with a fizzing low finish. However, a Dmitri Shomko strike and a Di'Shon Bernard own goal handed the hosts their first win of the group stage.

In another match, Wolverhampton Wanderers were held by Portugese club BRaga 3-3. Both the clubs qualify for the next stage from Group K.