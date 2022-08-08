e-Paper Get App

Manchester United agree fee for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot after opening defeat in EPL

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 03:21 PM IST
English Premier League club Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

According to a report in Manchester Evening News, Rabiot's mother, Veronique, is the only stumbling block as United have to agree personal terms.

Earlier, Erik ten Hag pleaded for time after starting his Manchester United reign with a disappointing loss.

Ten Hag looked grim-faced on the sideline as the Dutch coach watched United slump to a 2-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford, with his side being outplayed in the first half before a second-half rally came up short.

Cristiano Ronaldo keen on Manchester United exit, club rejects request
