Manchester City's Raheem Sterling surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo in Premier League's all-time goalscoring list as non-striker

Manchester City on Tuesday triumphed over Watford in a 4-0 victory at Vicarage Stadium. Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte scripted their names on the scoresheet, with the English winger bagging himself a brace.

With that brace, Sterling surpassed former Manchester United winger Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League's all-time goal-scorer standings.

The 25-year-old now has 85 goals, one ahead of Ronaldo's tally of 84 goals, which he scored during his spell with Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson.

In the 4-0 victory, Sterling bagged a brace with both the goals coming in before half-time.

The Englishman has 19 goals for the 2019-20 Premier League season, putting him level with Liverpool marksman Mohamed Salah and a single goal behind Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who in turn trails current league top scorer Jamie Vardy, who boasts 23 strikes to date.

Only five non-strikers have managed to score more than Sterling in the history of Premier League. The Man City star shares the sixth place with Eden Hazard, who also scored 85 times during his time at Chelsea.

Manchester City will next face Norwich City in their last league game at Etihad Stadium on July 26.