Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Champions League clash: When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Manchester City resumes its bid for a first Champions League title with a round-of-16 matchup with Leipzig, which hosts the first leg on Wednesday.

For City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, it has been important for Jack Grealish to forget about the critics and focus on adapting to City's way of playing under Guardiola. Grealish was the main man at Villa, but is just one of many top players at City.

Jack Grealish might have some more competition on the left, however, as Phil Foden is back in favor after missing matches since the World Cup because of concerns about his fitness and form. Foden made his first start in a month in the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, a match that saw Grealish set up the goal by Silva.

Still, Guardiola's front three of Grealish, Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez looks set in stone for the big games. Grealish said a big part of his decision to move to City was so he could play in the Champions League and he is finally getting that opportunity.

Christopher Nkunku made an appearance as a second-half substitute against Wolfsburg in the German league on Saturday, for his first game since sustaining a left knee injury in training just before flying out to the World Cup with France.

The forward is expected to be on the bench again against City, though fellow attacker Dani Olmo remains out with a hamstring problem.

It'll be Pep vs. Little Pep in Red Bull Arena

Leipzig center back Josko Gvardiol is nicknamed "Little Pep" because of the similarities of his last name with that of City's manager.

Gvardiol, a Croatia international, was one of the best defenders at the World Cup and might be treating the Champions League as something of a shop window ahead of a potential move at the end of the season.

Leipzig, which is fifth in the German league and has lost only once in its last 20 games in all competitions, has pedigree in the Champions League after reaching the semifinals in 2020. Last year, the team lost at City 6-3 in the group stage and won the return match 2-1 when City was already sure of advancing.

City lost in the Champions League final to Chelsea in 2021 in the team's best run in the competition.

When: February 23, 2023

Where to Watch: Sony Sports network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Timing: 1:30 am IST onwards

