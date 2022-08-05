Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea kick off 2022-23 season: When and Where to watch EPL match; Live on TV and online

Manchester City players celebrate with the trophy |

The new Premier League season kicks off on the weekend with fans anxious to know who will come out on top of what looks likely to be another head-to-head battle between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Manchester City just about go into the season as favourites, despite their defeat to Liverpool in last weekend's Charity Shield, with Pep Guardiola's side pulling off the signing of Erling Haaland.

Advantage Man City

The Norwegian, who won't be on World Cup duty in November, looks likely to provide more goals than Gabriel Jesus, and his partnership with Julian Alvarez (who was signed from River Plate in January) looks likely to offset the departure of Raheem Sterling and Jesus, while England player Kalvin Phillips is an upgrade of the veteran Fernandinho (if he can stay fit).

Darwin Nunez is the man everyone will be looking out for at Liverpool and the former Benfica striker has a big task to fill the boots of the departed Sadio Mane, Xinhua reports. Fabio Carvalho looks like a promising buy from Fulham and Jurgen Klopp will be pleased to see Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah pen new deals.

Upheavel at Chelsea

It has been a tumultuous summer at Chelsea, with new owners coming in to replace Roman Abramovich, but the signings of Sterling and Kalidou Koulibali show ambition, even though the defence looks weaker after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen and the possible departures of Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Thomas Tuchel also needs to find a reliable goalscorer if his side to have any options of a top-four finish.

Dark horse Tottenham

Tottenham could be the "dark horse" in this year's title race with Antonio Conte having the summer to form a side in his image with important arrivals, such as Richarlison, Yves Bissouma strengthening in all areas of the pitch.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min guarantee goals and Conte's side keep things tight in defence and could be challengers.

Arsenal flickered and promised last season, before fizzing out at the end of the campaign and Mikel Arteta's side will provide moments of magic again after the arrivals of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. However, the question is whether Arteta's entertaining young side can maintain their challenge consistently over a full season and the answer is probably "no".

Chaos at Manchester United

As for Manchester United, surely it can't be worse than the collective chaos and individual disappointments of last season, as Erik ten Hag steps into the Old Trafford hotseat.

In a best-case scenario, players such as Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Marcos Rashford will bounce back to their best under the former Ajax coach, while Christian Eriksen provides some silk in midfield and Lisandro Martinez adds steel at the back.

In the worst case, last season saw too much damage to repair in one year and a want-away Cristiano Ronaldo spends the campaign in a self-imposed sulk as United again struggle to qualify for Europe.

Teams

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Leeds United

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle

Nottingham Forest

Southhampton

Tottenham

West Ham

Wolves

