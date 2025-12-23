 Manager Vipin Gulia Shields Neeraj Goyat During Post-Fight Altercation With Anthony Taylor In Dubai
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsManager Vipin Gulia Shields Neeraj Goyat During Post-Fight Altercation With Anthony Taylor In Dubai

Manager Vipin Gulia Shields Neeraj Goyat During Post-Fight Altercation With Anthony Taylor In Dubai

After Neeraj Goyat’s unanimous victory over Anthony Taylor at Misfits Boxing 23 on December 20, a backstage confrontation erupted in the medical room. What started as a handshake attempt quickly escalated when Taylor threw a water bottle at Goyat. Manager Vipin Gulia and security intervened to separate the fighters and ensure Goyat’s safety.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
article-image

Manager Vipin Gulia physically intervened to protect Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat during a heated backstage confrontation with opponent Anthony Taylor following Goyat's unanimous decision victory at Misfits Boxing 23 on December 20.

The incident occurred in the medical room minutes after Goyat's dominant win over Taylor. What began as an apparent handshake attempt quickly escalated, with Taylor throwing a water bottle at Goyat before Gulia and security personnel separated the fighters.

“When Taylor entered that medical room with clear aggression, I had to step between them immediately,” said Vipin Gulia. “My first responsibility is always Neeraj's safety. This was not a sporting exchange—this was someone who couldn't accept defeat trying to provoke my fighter in what should have been a secure recovery area.”

Goyat had controlled the six-round contest with superior footwork and combination punching, earning scores of 59–55, 58–56, and 60–54 from the judges. According to eyewitness accounts, when Goyat declined Taylor's handshake and made dismissive comments, the American responded with profanity before throwing the bottle.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Customs Seizes Over 48 kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹48 Crore At Airport; 8 Held
Mumbai Customs Seizes Over 48 kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹48 Crore At Airport; 8 Held
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 23, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 23, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
'Thank You For Everything You Do': Samridhii Shukla's Cute Post Celebrates Best Friend Farman Haider's Birthday
'Thank You For Everything You Do': Samridhii Shukla's Cute Post Celebrates Best Friend Farman Haider's Birthday
Massive Protest Erupts Outside Bangladesh High Commsission In Delhi Over Hindu Man's Lynching & Atrocities On Minorities
Massive Protest Erupts Outside Bangladesh High Commsission In Delhi Over Hindu Man's Lynching & Atrocities On Minorities

“As managers, we shield our fighters from unnecessary confrontations outside the ring,” Gulia stated. “This incident highlights why proper security protocols and restricted access to recovery areas are necessities, not luxuries. Every promoter has a responsibility to ensure fighters can compete and recover in a safe environment.”

The experienced manager, recognised as one of the leading figures in Indian combat sports, confirmed Goyat was unharmed and remains focused on his rising international profile. Discussions are already underway for Goyat's next appearance on the global stage. The victory improves Goyat's professional record to 20-4-2.Misfits Boxing has not yet issued a statement regarding the security breach.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sportvot x FPJ: Greater Mumbai Champions Trophy Kabaddi Tournament Witness Action-Packed Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Greater Mumbai Champions Trophy Kabaddi Tournament Witness Action-Packed Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Greater Mumbai Champions Trophy Kabaddi Tournament Delivers Exciting Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Greater Mumbai Champions Trophy Kabaddi Tournament Delivers Exciting Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Greater Mumbai Champions Trophy Kabaddi Tournament Witness Thrilling Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Greater Mumbai Champions Trophy Kabaddi Tournament Witness Thrilling Matches

Manager Vipin Gulia Shields Neeraj Goyat During Post-Fight Altercation With Anthony Taylor In Dubai

Manager Vipin Gulia Shields Neeraj Goyat During Post-Fight Altercation With Anthony Taylor In Dubai

Virat Kohli's Much-Anticipated Return At Chinnaswamy Stadium To Be Held Behind Closed Doors: Reports

Virat Kohli's Much-Anticipated Return At Chinnaswamy Stadium To Be Held Behind Closed Doors: Reports