Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not afraid to drop goalkeeper David de Gea after poor performance in recent games

After below par performances from goalkeeper David de Gea in recent games, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that he is not afraid of dropping the Spaniard.

In the FA Cup semi-final game against Chelsea, de Gea did not have a good outing as he was at fault in all the three goals scored by the Blues.

Solskjaer has backed de Gea after his previous mistakes, but he also refused to give a clear answer on whether the first-choice goalkeeper will be starting against West Ham later today.

"I don't want to talk about it. We stick together as a group. We're going to stick together as a group and as I said he's proven before he's mentally strong. We'll stay together and we'll see the team on Wednesday night," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"You have to make big calls, every position is a big one here so you've got to do what is right for the team and the club. We'll do that on Wednesday, we'll do that on Sunday and then when the season's finished we'll make more decisions," he added.

Manchester United, currently at the fifth spot in the Premier League standings, are looking fierce and determined to book the next season's Champions League berth by finishing in the top four.

With 62 points from 36 matches, the Red Devils are just one point behind third-placed Chelsea.

The side would face West Ham in their next Premier League fixture on Wednesday, July 22, followed by the final game against Leicester - who stand fourth with 62 points in 37 matches - on Sunday, July 26.

If Solskjaer's side wins against West Ham United, they would have a great advantage over Leicester and will only need to win or draw on Sunday.