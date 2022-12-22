Man City vs Liverpool: When and where to watch Carabao Cup tie; Live on TV and online

Manchester City and Liverpool resumes their season with a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie on Thursday night.
English football was on a break for almost a month as the players travelled to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Both team have been playing friendlies to prepare for their return to action. Man City beat Girona 2-0 while Liverpool lost 3-1 to Lyon before winning 4-1 against AC Milan.
With their World Cup players returning though, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will be able to field much stronger sides for their clash.
When: December 23
Where to Watch: Sports 18
Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema
Timing: 1:30 am IST onwards
