Man City vs Liverpool: When and where to watch Carabao Cup tie; Live on TV and online

English football was on a break for almost a month as the players travelled to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
Jurgen Klopp (L), Pep Guardiola | FPJ Collage
Manchester City and Liverpool resumes their season with a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie on Thursday night.

Both team have been playing friendlies to prepare for their return to action. Man City beat Girona 2-0 while Liverpool lost 3-1 to Lyon before winning 4-1 against AC Milan.

With their World Cup players returning though, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will be able to field much stronger sides for their clash.

When: December 23

Where to Watch: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema

Timing: 1:30 am IST onwards

