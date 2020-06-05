Man City vs Arsenal, Tottenham vs Manchester United: Check out Premier League schedule in IST

In the first two clashes of Matchweek 30, Aston Villa will take on Sheffield United, whereas, Manchester City will host Arsenal at Etihad Stadium. (The kickoff timing for both these fixtures in IST is 10:30 pm and 12:45 pm respectively).

On June 19, Southampton will visit Carrow Road to face Norwich, and Tottenham Hotspur will face Manchester United at home. (The kickoff timing for both these fixtures in IST is 10:30 pm and 12:45 pm respectively).

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool on June 21 will bring the Reds one win closer to the Premier League title. (The kickoff timing for the fixture in IST is 11:30 pm)

Premier League's return puts Liverpool well on-course for their title win after a wait of 30 years.

The league was officially suspended on March 13, with Leicester City's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9 being the last played fixture in the top-flight of English football.

Liverpool are 25 points clear from second place Manchester City. The third and fourth spot is taken by Leicester City and Chelsea respectively.

Manchester United, who are coming off as good contenders for the top-four finish will be looking forward to takeover Chelsea as they are only three points behind the Europa League champions.

Meanwhile, on the bottom, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City are in the relegation zone.