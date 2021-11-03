Major Dhyan Chand KhelRatna Award: Neeraj Chopra, Mithali Raj, Sunil Chhetri, Lovlina Borgohain, 8 others to get award

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain and Indian men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, Para Shooter Avani Lekhara, Para Athlete Sumit Antil, Para-Badminton players Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar, Para Shooter Manish Narwal, cricketer Mithali Raj, footballer Sunil Chhetri and Indian men’s hockey team captain Manprit Singh are the 12 sportspersons who will be honoured with the Khel Ratna the National Sports Awards 2021.

Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced the National Sports Awards 2021 on Tuesday. The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function at the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 13, 2021 (Saturday).

National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports.

‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award’ is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of previous four years.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021

Name of the Sportsperson (Discipline)

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)

Ravi Kumar (Wrestling)

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Sreejesh P.R (Hockey)

Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting)

Sumit Antil (Para Athletics)

Pramod Bhagat (Para Badminton)

Krishna Nagar (Para Badminton)

Manish Narwal (Para Shooting)

Mithali Raj (Cricket)

Sunil Chhetri (Football)

Manpreet Singh (Hockey)

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 10:41 AM IST