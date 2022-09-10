'Main kaptaan hu': Pakistan skipper Babar Azam loses his cool at umpire

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam | Twitter/@SajSadiqCricket

Pakistan and Sri Lanka squared off against each other in the last Super 4 tie on Friday in Dubai. Although Sri Lanka won the game, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam managed to take his team through to the Asia Cup 2022 final.

But the Pakistani skipper was not a happy man during the match: drama ensued in the 16th over of the run-chase after the umpire seemingly signalled the third umpire for a DRS appeal, even though Babar did not make any such request.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka clash was deemed as a dress-rehearsal for both teams, who will be facing each other again in the final of the tournament on Sunday. Batting first, Pakistan put up a low total of 121 runs on the board as Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Pramod Madushan emerged as the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, Sri Lanka had a troubled start as they lost Kisal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka for ducks. But a 48-ball 55 by Pathum Nisanka and cameos from Bhanuka Rajapaksa (24) and Shanaka (21) helped the team finish the chase with 18 balls to spare.

On the first delivery of the sixteenth over, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan appealed strongly for a caught-behind as Hasan Ali beat Nissanka’s outside edge with a short ball. However, the umpire ruled it not out.

As Babar walked closer to the pitch if there was an edge, the umpire went upstairs for a review despite the Pakistan skipper not calling for it. The former was not impressed, and was seen mouthing, “Main kaptaan hu (I’m the captain)” towards the umpire.

Pakistan eventually lost the review and Nissanka remained unbeaten on 55 as Sri Lanka reached the target with five wickets remaining.