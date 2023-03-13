e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Mai Hota To Out De Deta': Watch Virat Kohli taunt Nitin Menon after he gives lbw decision in Travis Head’s favour

Virat Kohli could not stop himself from taking a brutal dig at umpire Nitin Menon following a controversial decision from him during the ongoing fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Virat Kohli, who self-confessed he enjoys an on-field verbal confrontation as it charges him up, was caught in conversation with the umpire Nitin Menon during the 5th day of the 4th Test during the ongoing Border Gavaskar series.

The incident happened during the 34.3rd over when Travis Head was trapped LBW by Ravichanchandra Ashwin. Umpire Nitin Menon didn't give it out as Indian went for the referral. DRS showed that the decision was umpire's call.

A frustrated Kohli, was heard taking a dig at the umpire. In response to the same, Kohli said - Mai hota to out tha ( If it was me, It would have been out). Menon sure heard Kohli's comments, but took it sportingly, nodded along, and gave him a thumbs up. 

Menon's umpiring has come under scrutiny in the ongoing series. The Indian umpire has faced criticism from several quarters for his poor standard of umpiring in this series. During the third Test in Indore, Menon had close to half a dozen decisions that were reversed.

In the second Test too, his decision to adjudge Virat Kohli lbw drew severe criticism for him. His poor performance even made several fans accuse him of being biased towards Virat Kohli.

