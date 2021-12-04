Maharashtra (WIFA) men begin qualifiers of National Football Championships with 3-0 win over Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra (WIFA) men’s team launched their campaign on a bright winning note defeating Madhya Pradesh 3-0 in a Group-B league match of the West Zone qualifier for the AIFF Senior Men’s National Football Championship and played at the Poornima University ground, Jaipur on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh fought hard and did well to restrict Maharashtra from finding the net in the first 45-minute period as the teams went into the break goalless.

However, after switching ends, Maharashtra dictated terms and scored thrice to run away with the match.

Substitutes Advait Shinde broke the deadlock scoring the first goal in the 58th minute before Siddharth Colaco and Aimar Adam scored two late goals in the 82nd and 83rd minute to complete Maharashtra’s victory.

Maharashtra will clash with hosts Rajasthan in the concluding group match on Sunday. A win will confirm Mahrashtra’s qualification to the next phase of the competition.

Results Maharashtra 3 (Advait Shinde 58, Siddharth Colaco 82, Aimar Adam 83) bt Madhya Pradesh 0

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 11:11 AM IST