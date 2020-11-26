'Maestro of football': PM Modi pays tribute to Diego Maradona, says his untimely demise has saddened us all

Maradona was considered the greatest footballer of all time alongside Brazil's Pele. He died following a cardiac arrest, two weeks after undergoing a surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain.

Tributes poured in from all over the world, including in India where he had countless fans.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the passing away of football legend Diego Maradona, saying he was a magician who showed people why football is called "the beautiful game".

"Diego Maradona, the legend has left us. He was a magician who showed us why football is called 'The beautiful game'," tweeted Gandhi, who is a football fan.

"My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Gracias Argentina," he said.

Indian sporting fraternity also paid their tribute on the footballer's death.

"My hero no more ..My mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you," former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who has always termed the Argentine genius as his first sporting hero, tweeted.

Ganguly had played with Maradona in a charity match when the icon came to Kolkata in 2017.

All India Football Federation President Praful Patel called Maradona an invaluable gem.

"Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona was like a magician with the ball at his feet. Football has lost an invaluable gem today. His glorious legacy will forever have a place in football history. Rest in peace," he tweeted.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar added, "Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today. Rest in Peace Diego Maradona! You shall be missed."

Stylish batsman of yesteryears, VVS Laxman also expressed his condolences on the micro-blogging site.

The Argentina government has declared three days of national mourning for the death of football legend Diego Armando Maradona, the office of the presidency has said.

"The President of the Nation will decree three days of national mourning from the day (of his death)," according to the statement on Wednesday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

(With agencies)