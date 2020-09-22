Luton Town vs Manchester United Livestream and TV: How to watch Carabao Cup in India

Manchestor United is all set to take on Luton Town in the third round of The Carabao Cup on Wednesday at 12.45 am.

Man Utd will play the Carabao Cup after being defeated by Crystal Palace 3-1 in the opening match of Premier League 2020-21. And with the upcoming match against the Luton, the Red Devils aim to get back in the game with a bang.

After the defeat in the previous match, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had said that his team deserved to lose 1-3 to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in their English Premier League opener on Saturday night. Solskjaer said that the team needed to catch up quickly in a short time.

"You could see the physicality here this evening. They were sharper than us, they were stronger than us and we've got to catch up quickly. We can't wait to have a normal pre-season and our next game (against Luton Town in the Carabao Cup) is already on Tuesday," he told Sky sports.

Meanwhile, Luton are in good form. They won two EFL cup matches.

All you need to know about the match:

When to watch: September 23, 2020, Wednesday

Time: 12.45 am IST

Stadium: Kenilworth Road

Where to watch the match: The match will be broadcasted live on VH1 and MTV in India and live streamed on Jio TV as well.