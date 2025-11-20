'It Motivates You To Do Better': Suryakumar Yadav On Captaincy Pressure Amid Shubman Gill's Rise As Two-Format Leader

Image: BCCI/X

With Shubman Gill gradually stepping into India’s leadership setup, speculation has begun about the future of captaincy across formats. Since Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket, Gill has not only taken charge in the longer format but also led in ODIs, while being appointed vice-captain for T20Is ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. While the selectors have made their intentions clear about grooming Gill as India’s next all-format leader, T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav remains calm, confident, and unfazed by the chatter.

Speaking to the Indian Express he revealed, “It motivates you to do better. The camaraderie between the two of us is amazing off the field and on the field. I know the kind of player he is, the kind of human being he is. It helps me to do well myself. I left fear long back. I believe if I am following everything that has to be followed, working really hard, everything will be taken care of. But I am really happy for him. He has done really well,”

Suryakumar reveals captaincy mantra

Suryakumar took over the T20I reins after Rohit Sharma stepped aside following India’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in Barbados. He was appointed with the 2026 home World Cup in focus, replacing Hardik Pandya in the leadership role. Known for his innovative batting, the 35-year-old Mumbai batter brings a philosophy of easygoing despite under pressure.

“I am very relaxed on the ground, even when I am under pressure. During fielding, I smile. I let the bowlers have their say. There are a lot of things going in a bowler’s mind. It is a team and it is important to listen to everyone. Everyone brings very different things to the table,” he explained.

What's next for Suryakumar Yadav?

Since taking charge, Suryakumar has led India in 34 T20 internationals, winning 27, losing just five, with two games ending in no result, a staggering win percentage of 81.25, even surpassing Rohit Sharma’s mark. Fresh off a 2-1 series win in Australia, Suryakumar now gears up to lead India at home in a five-match T20I series against South Africa, starting December 9 in Cuttack.