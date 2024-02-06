L&T Mumbai Open: Vaishnavi Adkar Loses After Putting Up Valiant Fight, Spain's Alina Korneeva Progresses To 2nd Round

Alina Korneeva. |

India’s Vaishnavi Adkar displayed a commendable performance, though she ultimately fell in three sets to South Korea’s Sohyun Park at the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series Tennis Championships, hosted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and the Cricket Club of India (CCI).

Adkar, just nineteen years old and ranked at No. 841 globally, initially geared up to face qualifier Himeno Sakatsume. However, Sakatsume withdrew, paving the way for Park to enter as a lucky loser. Despite facing an opponent ranked more than 500 places above her, Adkar fiercely contested, clinching the second set before Park secured victory at 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in a match lasting nearly two hours.

In the doubles arena, the Indian duo Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale encountered a close defeat against Hungary’s Fanny Stollar and Great Britain’s Naiktha Bains, with a scoreline of 6-3, 2-6, 8-10 in the first round.

Meanwhile, Sahaja Yamalapalli from India is set to challenge top seed Kayla Day of the United States in the highlight evening session match.

Elsewhere in the tournament, sixteen-year-old Alina Korneeva, a product of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain, triumphed over French contender Chloe Paquet with a score of 6-1, 6-3, securing her spot in the second round. Korneeva, having clinched the Australian and French Open junior singles titles in 2023, has swiftly transitioned to the professional circuit, already making her mark within the top 150 rankings.

In addition, fifth seed Laura Pigossi from Brazil, sixth seed Darja Semneistaja from Latvia, and Dutch player Arianna Hartono emerged victorious in their respective opening matches on Monday, advancing to the second round.



Brief Results:

(5) Laura Pigossi (BRA) defeated Ekaterina Makarova 6-1, 3-0 (retired); (6) Darja Semneistaja (LAT) defeated Panna Udvardy (HUN) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2; Sohyun Park (LL) (KOR) defeated Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; Arianna Hartono (NED) defeated Irina Bara (ROM) 6-4, 6-4; Alina Korneeva defeated Chloe Paquet (FRA) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles 1st round

Naiktha Bains (GBR) / Fanny Stollar (HUN) defeated Ankita Raina (IND) / Rutuja Bhosale (IND) 3-6, 6-2, 10-8.