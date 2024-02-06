L&T Mumbai Open: Sahaja Yamalapalli Triumphs Over Top-Seeded Kayla Day

Sahaja Yamalapalli |

In a stunning upset at the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series Tennis Championships, India’s Sahaja Yamalapalli, ranked second nationally, triumphed over top-seeded Kayla Day from the United States in an electrifying three-set battle.

Despite being ranked 335th globally and facing a top 100 player for the first time, the 23-year-old wild card entrant displayed remarkable resilience, clinching victory 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 after a grueling two hours and 43 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, another Indian wildcard entrant, Vaishnavi Adkar, showcased her prowess in a fiercely contested match against South Korea’s Sohyun Park. Despite her valiant effort, Adkar succumbed to Park's prowess, losing 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in a tightly contested battle that lasted nearly two hours.

In doubles action, India's Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale fought fiercely but ultimately fell short against Hungary’s Fanny Stollar and Great Britain’s Naiktha Bains, losing 6-3, 2-6, 8-10 in a thrilling first-round encounter.

In other notable matches, 16-year-old Alina Korneeva, a rising star from the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain, showcased her talent with a commanding victory over Frenchwoman Chloe Paquet, while fifth-seeded Laura Pigossi of Brazil, sixth-seeded Darja Semneistaja of Latvia, and Dutchwoman Arianna Hartono secured victories to advance to the second round.



Brief Results:

(5) Laura Pigossi (BRA) defeated Ekaterina Makarova 6-1, 3-0 (retired); (6) Darja Semneistaja (LAT) defeated Panna Udvardy (HUN) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2; Sohyun Park (LL) (KOR) defeated Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; Arianna Hartono (NED) defeated Irina Bara (ROM) 6-4, 6-4; Alina Korneeva defeated Chloe Paquet (FRA) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles 1st round:

Naiktha Bains (GBR) / Fanny Stollar (HUN) defeated Ankita Raina (IND) / Rutuja Bhosale (IND) 3-6, 6-2, 10-8.