Looking to snatch first win in Indian Super League

Guwahati: NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC will seek their first win of the Hero Indian Super League season when they two lock horns at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday.

NorthEast United started their campaign with a goalless draw away from home to Bengaluru FC while Odisha FC suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC in their ISL debut. The Highlanders will count on home support to help them notch their first win and kickstart their campaign.

Head coach Robert Jarni would have been pleased with the way the team defended against a strong Bengaluru FC, with Mislav Komorski and Kai Heerings looking solid as a central defensive partnership. Colombian midfielder Jose Leudo was an efficient screen for them, sitting deep in midfield and snuffing out opposition moves.

“I am happy with the point (against Bengaluru FC). The team worked hard against the defending champions. Now at home, we will look to play more attacking football. We are ready for that kind of football as well,” said Jarni.

However, the Croatian will want his forward line to start converting chances. With Uruguayan attacking midfielder Martin Chaves looking sharp against Bengaluru, star striker Asamoah Gyan can again expect good service.